₹150cr discrepancy in Panchkula Municipal Corporation's bank accounts India Mar 25, 2026

The Panchkula Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found discrepancies amounting to nearly ₹150 crore in its fixed deposits with a private bank.

This came to light when PMC tried to move funds after an FDR matured, uncovering mismatched records across several accounts.

The matter has been reported to the State Vigilance.