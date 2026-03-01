₹150cr discrepancy in Panchkula Municipal Corporation's bank accounts
India
The Panchkula Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found discrepancies amounting to nearly ₹150 crore in its fixed deposits with a private bank.
This came to light when PMC tried to move funds after an FDR matured, uncovering mismatched records across several accounts.
The matter has been reported to the State Vigilance.
IDFC First Bank facing ₹590 crore discrepancy
In a related twist, IDFC First Bank's Chandigarh branch is under the scanner for a much larger ₹590 crore discrepancy linked to Haryana government accounts.
The problem was first spotted during another fund transfer and has led to multiple arrests.
The bank says regular customers aren't affected by these cases.