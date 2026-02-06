₹3,200cr lying unused for Northeast infrastructure projects
More than ₹3,200 crore meant for improving infrastructure in the Northeast is still sitting unused as of December 2025.
This money covers 167 projects across states like Assam (which tops the list), Manipur, and Nagaland.
Despite big budgets set aside for roads, education, and health, a lot of work hasn't started or finished yet.
Real challenges on ground
These delays aren't just about paperwork—tough terrain, land issues, and slow clearances are holding things back.
30 projects have barely used half their funds even after two years.
Even though the government has said it will increase the 2027 budget for the region (claim of ~15% needs a supporting source), these unspent amounts show that throwing money at problems isn't enough—fixing real-life challenges on the ground matters if people want to see actual change in their cities and campuses.