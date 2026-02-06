₹3,200cr lying unused for Northeast infrastructure projects

Real challenges on ground

These delays aren't just about paperwork—tough terrain, land issues, and slow clearances are holding things back.

30 projects have barely used half their funds even after two years.

Even though the government has said it will increase the 2027 budget for the region (claim of ~15% needs a supporting source), these unspent amounts show that throwing money at problems isn't enough—fixing real-life challenges on the ground matters if people want to see actual change in their cities and campuses.