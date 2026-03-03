₹590 crore scam: Caretaker-turned-businessman linked to assets worth ₹100cr

How the scam was executed

Wadhwa reportedly used his connections with officials to move government funds into private bank deposits and then funneled that cash through shell companies for big purchases.

Nearly ₹100 crore was spent on gold via jewelers, while another chunk was routed through relatives' accounts to hide it as unaccounted assets.

The ACB recently arrested businessman Manish Jindal for his role in the scheme and continues to dig deeper into how this massive fraud unfolded.