₹590 crore scam: Caretaker-turned-businessman linked to assets worth ₹100cr
A huge ₹590 crore scam has rocked Haryana's government accounts, with Vikram Wadhwa named as the main suspect.
Wadhwa, who started out earning just ₹1,500 a month as a caretaker, is now linked to assets worth over ₹100 crore.
He's currently missing and the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is actively searching for him.
So far, six people have been arrested in connection with the case.
How the scam was executed
Wadhwa reportedly used his connections with officials to move government funds into private bank deposits and then funneled that cash through shell companies for big purchases.
Nearly ₹100 crore was spent on gold via jewelers, while another chunk was routed through relatives' accounts to hide it as unaccounted assets.
The ACB recently arrested businessman Manish Jindal for his role in the scheme and continues to dig deeper into how this massive fraud unfolded.