₹60L worth gold jewelry stolen from bank locker
A woman and her mother-in-law were shocked to find their gold jewelry—worth around ₹60 lakh—missing from their joint locker at Punjab National Bank's Tagore Market branch in West Delhi.
They opened the locker with bank officials in February 2026, as per standard operating procedure, but discovered that gold jewelry was missing.
Police are checking CCTV footage and records
Police are checking CCTV footage and records to figure out what happened, while no other lockers seem affected.
The last time this locker was accessed was earlier in February 2026.
If you ever face something similar, remember: banks are only liable if there's proven negligence, and even then, compensation is capped.
You can ask for CCTV footage, file an FIR, or take it up with the Banking Ombudsman or consumer court.