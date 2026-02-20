₹60L worth gold jewelry stolen from bank locker

Police are checking CCTV footage and records

The last time this locker was accessed was earlier in February 2026.

If you ever face something similar, remember: banks are only liable if there's proven negligence, and even then, compensation is capped.

You can ask for CCTV footage, file an FIR, or take it up with the Banking Ombudsman or consumer court.