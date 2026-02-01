₹8,000cr fund for new cities lying unused
A massive ₹8,000 crore fund meant to help build eight brand-new cities in India has sat untouched for five years and will expire on March 31, 2026.
Despite getting 28 proposals from across the country, not a single city was picked; officials cited challenges such as land acquisition and clearances.
Future funding likely to focus on upgrading existing cities
If states don't claim this money by March, it's gone for good—with nothing to show for it.
This missed opportunity highlights how tough urban planning can be in India, especially when cities are struggling with pollution and crowded transport.
Now, future funding is likely to focus on upgrading existing cities instead of starting fresh ones.