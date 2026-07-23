RSS and VHP meet Ayodhya seers over alleged donation misuse
India
Leaders from the RSS and VHP are meeting about 300 Ayodhya seers today to talk through concerns over alleged misuse of Ram Temple donations.
The gathering, set for 3pm comes as the BJP tries to calm things down before the big Uttar Pradesh elections in early 2027.
Eight arrested, temple trustees stepping down
Key figures like Bhaiya Ji Joshi, Krishna Gopal, and Nritya Gopal Das will review a Special Investigation Team's findings: eight people have already been arrested, including close aides of temple trustees.
With top trust members stepping down and opposition parties raising questions, the meeting aims to rebuild trust with donors and plan next steps with input from community leaders.