RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat: 'Bharat never refuses help' urges involvement
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat recently spoke about India's long-standing tradition of helping others, saying, "Bharat never refuses help."
He emphasized that this spirit of service and compassion has shaped the country's identity and urged everyone to keep these values alive by getting involved.
Mohan Bhagwat: India recognized for humanitarianism
Bhagwat pointed out that India is now recognized globally for its humanitarian efforts, which he sees as proof of the nation's generous spirit.
He encouraged people to work together to strengthen these values, calling them key to unity and social bonds both at home and abroad.