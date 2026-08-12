RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit US, Canada and UK
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is heading to the US Canada, and the UK starting August 25, 2025, as part of the organization's centenary (100-year) celebrations in 2025.
The trip comes at the invitation of overseas groups and was announced by RSS's national publicity head, Sunil Ambekar.
Mohan Bhagwat to join Universal Oneness
One key stop: New York on August 29, 2025, where Bhagwat will join the Universal Oneness celebrations, organized by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) and community partners.
The event lines up with Raksha Bandhan and focuses on building social harmony, interfaith conversations, and world peace.