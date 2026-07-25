RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat urges schools to teach Hindu gods
India
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat wants schools to teach children about Hindu gods, saying many children, especially those living abroad, are curious about why figures like Hanuman and Ganesha look the way they do.
At a recent event, he pointed out that parents often struggle to answer these questions.
Bhagwat says learning beyond textbooks
Bhagwat also highlighted that real learning goes beyond textbooks.
He encouraged parents to spend more time talking with their children and helping them understand cultural stories and values.
The event included several dignitaries, and a follow-up session is planned in Hyderabad later this month.