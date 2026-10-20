RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat warns global forces weakening India, Hindus
India
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, at the group's big Vijayadashami event in Nagpur, warned that global forces are trying to weaken India, Hindus, and even the RSS itself.
He believes these efforts are getting a boost from some ambitious leaders who are more focused on personal power than the country's well-being.
Mohan Bhagwat urges unity, warns leaders
Bhagwat pointed out that these leaders, driven by ambition or lack of foresight, may be helping outside groups destabilize India.
His message was clear: everyone needs to stay united and alert against threats, whether they come from abroad or within the country.