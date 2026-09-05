RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's centennial tour draws UK protests
India
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is touring the UK US and Canada for the group's centennial, but his UK stop has drawn protests from several civil society groups.
Critics say the RSS promotes authoritarian ideas and worry his visit could heighten tensions among marginalized communities.
Sunil Ambedkar defends UK visit
In response, RSS media head Sunil Ambedkar emphasized that "there can be different voices in democracy," and said the group is in the UK for "peace, integration, and oneness."
He added that they're ready to talk with anyone willing to engage in conversation about their beliefs.