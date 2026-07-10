RSS considers CEO for Ram Janmabhoomi trust amid theft allegations
The RSS is looking to shake up the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following recent allegations of temple donation theft.
One key idea on the table: bringing in a chief executive officer to make things run more smoothly and professionally.
These discussions are happening at their annual three-day meet, which kicked off July 10 in Hubballi, Karnataka.
RSS and VHP leaders seek accountability
Senior leaders from both the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are sharing detailed reports about the controversy, with top brass like Dattatreya Hosabale and Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi weighing in behind closed doors.
The goal is to boost transparency and accountability.
The meeting wraps up July 12, and whatever's decided could really shape how the trust, and even the RSS itself, works going forward.