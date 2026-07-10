RSS considers CEO for Ram Janmabhoomi trust amid theft allegations

RSS and VHP leaders seek accountability

Senior leaders from both the RSS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) are sharing detailed reports about the controversy, with top brass like Dattatreya Hosabale and Suresh "Bhaiyyaji" Joshi weighing in behind closed doors.

The goal is to boost transparency and accountability.

The meeting wraps up July 12, and whatever's decided could really shape how the trust, and even the RSS itself, works going forward.