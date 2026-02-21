RSS isn't about political power, says Mohan Bhagwat

RSS head Mohan Bhagwat told a crowd of 950 athletes in Meerut that the RSS isn't about grabbing political power—it's about bringing Hindu society together and building strong character. This was part of the group's centenary celebrations.

Core values and ways to stay engaged Bhagwat described "Hindu" as unity in diversity, drawing inspiration from leaders like Ram, Krishna, Buddha, Vivekananda, and Gandhi.

He outlined four core values—character-building, Sanatan culture, spirit of dharma, and truth—plus five ways to stay engaged: understanding the organization from within, connecting with affiliates, supporting programs, open dialogue, and selfless work for the nation.

Sports as a uniting factor He highlighted sports as a way to unite people and strengthen the country together.

Linking RSS's 1925 founding to Meerut's historic role in India's freedom movement, Bhagwat underscored how young people play a big part in shaping India's future.