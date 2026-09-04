RSS-linked ABRSM warns against politicizing Rajasthan schools after Rampura attack
A teachers' group linked to the RSS, called ABRSM, is pushing back against the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) campaign about government school conditions in Rajasthan.
In their September newsletter, ABRSM said schools should not be turned into "a political arena" and need to stay free from political interference.
This comes after a recent incident where members of the CJP delegation were reportedly attacked during a school visit in Rampura village.
ABRSM runs 'Humara Vidyalaya, Humara Teerth'
ABRSM's state organization minister Umrao Lal Verma condemned the attack but emphasized that school problems should be handled by education authorities, not through political campaigns.
The group is running its own Humara Vidyalaya, Humara Teerth initiative to improve things like infrastructure and attendance in around 10,000 institutions with help from teachers and parents.
They also support new rules limiting outsider access to schools to keep learning spaces peaceful and focused.