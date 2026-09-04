RSS-linked ABRSM warns against politicizing Rajasthan schools after Rampura attack

A teachers' group linked to the RSS, called ABRSM, is pushing back against the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) campaign about government school conditions in Rajasthan.

In their September newsletter, ABRSM said schools should not be turned into "a political arena" and need to stay free from political interference.

This comes after a recent incident where members of the CJP delegation were reportedly attacked during a school visit in Rampura village.