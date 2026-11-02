RSS starts annual Indore meeting to plan centenary activities
India
The RSS just started its three-day annual meeting in Indore, bringing together around 400 members and leaders from 32 organizations inspired by it.
Held at Daly College, the event is all about planning big changes and activities marking the RSS centenary.
RSS leaders review campaigns amid protests
Leaders are reviewing past campaigns and mapping out future growth, with talks on new media strategies, foreign interference, and tackling drug abuse.
There's also an exhibition highlighting local history and RSS activities.
With national protests happening right now, this meeting feels especially important for the organization's role in India today.