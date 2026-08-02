RTI activist demands probe into finances of CJP founder's father
What's the story
A Surat-based Right to Information (RTI) activist, Amit Tiwari, has called for an investigation into the finances of Bhagwanrao Dipke. Bhagwanrao is the father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke. Tiwari has questioned how Bhagwanrao could afford his children's education in the United States on a salary of ₹60,000-65,000 as a retired Junior Engineer with Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), according to The Times of India.
Legal action
CJP may be illegal political party: Tiwari
Tiwari has also filed complaints with the Election Commission of India (ECI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and Maharashtra government.
He asked the ECI to check if CJP is registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.
"If they are acting like a political party...they will have to register under Section 29A," he said.
Fund scrutiny
Tiwari demands GST on Sibal's ₹1 crore legal defense fund
Tiwari has also raised concerns over a ₹1 crore legal defense fund pledged by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal for CJP protesters.
He asked CBIC to impose 18% GST on this amount if it is not registered.
"We have demanded that action be taken against them as they are non-registered but are accepting a fund of ₹1 crore," he said.
Protest criticism
Abhijeet Dipke falls ill amid controversy
Tiwari has also slammed the CJP for straying from its original focus on the NEET paper leak issue. He criticized their derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his family.
Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke fell ill at his home in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after meeting people outside his residence. He vomited and was diagnosed with low blood pressure due to stress and anxiety.