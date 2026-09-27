RTI discloses scant SC OBC ST representation at IIT Bombay
IIT Bombay is facing tough questions after an RTI revealed that out of 412 professors, only five are from Scheduled Castes (SC) and six from Other Backward Classes (OBC), with 0 representation from Scheduled Tribes (ST).
This comes amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of caste-based slurs following Dalit student Sahil Wakode's alleged suicide.
Gowd Kiran Kumar says hiring bias
Low SC, ST, and OBC presence isn't just at the top; associate and assistant professor levels show similar gaps.
Since February 2026, there has barely been any increase in SC faculty.
All India OBC Students Association chairperson Gowd Kiran Kumar says this points to deep-rooted bias in hiring.
As Gowd Kiran Kumar from the All India OBC Students Association puts it, many of our premier institutions continue to fail in providing adequate opportunities to qualified SC, ST and OBC PhD holders, including scholars who have earned their doctorates from these very institutions and from universities abroad.