RTR flyover South Delhi closed as repairs take 3-4 days
India
If you're heading through South Delhi, to the airport, or Gurugram: heads up!
The RTR Flyover has been closed since late Tuesday due to cracks, and repairs are now set to take another three to four days.
Even though most of the work is done, it needs extra time to dry and cure before reopening early next week.
Jams on NH-48 and Dhaula Kuan
With the flyover shut, traffic's been a mess. Expect long jams on NH-48 and heavy traffic on both carriageways of Dhaula Kuan and various roads in the Delhi Cantt area.
Many commuters have voiced their frustration online about longer travel times.
Before things get back to normal, engineers will run safety checks, so plan your trips accordingly. Delays could stick around for another three to four days.