Ruchika Singh probed over PM remarks accused of refusing Aadhaar
India
Ruchika Singh, who's already under investigation for allegedly making derogatory remarks about PM Modi during the July 23 Jantar Mantar protest, is now facing claims that she used a fake name and skipped ID checks while joining a nail art course in Noida.
The salon owner, TP Tripathi, says Singh enrolled as "Mansil" on May 25 but wouldn't show her Aadhaar card.
Police registered FIR against Ruchika Singh
Tripathi shared that Singh attended daily training for over two weeks but kept refusing to provide ID, so they ended her training on June 9. She hasn't returned since then.
Meanwhile, police registered an FIR against her on July 29 for allegedly shouting abusive slogans against the PM at the protest.
Her Noida home has been locked since.