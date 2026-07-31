Ruchika Singh's mother apologizes for daughter's alleged abusive Modi remarks

Ruchika Singh's mother has publicly apologized after her daughter was accused of making abusive remarks about Prime Minister Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23, 2026.

The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, focused on issues like the NEET paper leak.

"We are very sorry about what has happened," her mother shared, adding that they've already sent an apology letter to the police.