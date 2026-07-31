Ruchika Singh's mother apologizes for daughter's alleged abusive Modi remarks
Ruchika Singh's mother has publicly apologized after her daughter was accused of making abusive remarks about Prime Minister Modi during a protest at Jantar Mantar on July 23, 2026.
The protest, led by the Cockroach Janta Party, focused on issues like the NEET paper leak.
"We are very sorry about what has happened," her mother shared, adding that they've already sent an apology letter to the police.
Zero FIR against Ruchika Singh
A Zero FIR was registered against Ruchika under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita after a complaint and viral protest videos.
Police tracked her to a Noida housing society, but locals say she hasn't been seen since things blew up.
Shalini, a salon owner, claimed that Singh used a fake name and didn't give ID while at the salon.
The case is being handed over to Delhi Police for further investigation.