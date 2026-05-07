Rudranath Temple over 3,500m reopens May 18 at 1pm.
India
Rudranath Temple in Uttarakhand, tucked high up at over 3,500 meters, is reopening on May 18 after being closed for winter.
The temple is a big part of the Panch Kedar pilgrimage and only opens when the snow clears.
The temple is set to officially open its doors at 1pm on May 18, after prayers and rituals are completed.
Idol leaves Gopeshwar May 16
Before the gates open, Lord Shiva's idol starts its journey from Gopeshwar on May 16, followed by a traditional doli procession on May 17.
If you're up for adventure, getting to Rudranath means trekking 18 to 20km through stunning mountain trails with epic views of Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks.
The best time to visit is either May to June or September to October, just avoid monsoon season for safety.