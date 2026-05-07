Rudranath Temple over 3,500m reopens May 18 at 1pm.

Idol leaves Gopeshwar May 16

Before the gates open, Lord Shiva's idol starts its journey from Gopeshwar on May 16, followed by a traditional doli procession on May 17.

If you're up for adventure, getting to Rudranath means trekking 18 to 20km through stunning mountain trails with epic views of Nanda Devi and Trishul peaks.

The best time to visit is either May to June or September to October, just avoid monsoon season for safety.