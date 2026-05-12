Rukhsana Khatun gives birth on Pune-Supaul Express with RPF aid
India
A woman unexpectedly went into labor on the crowded Pune-Supaul Express, but thanks to quick-thinking Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and supportive passengers, she safely delivered her baby right there in the coach.
The new mom, Rukhsana Khatun from Uttar Pradesh, was traveling with her husband when things got intense, but help was never far away.
Both mother and baby healthy
RPF constables Somnath Pathade and head constable Vishwajeet Kakde jumped into action under Operation Matrishakti.
Women passengers created a private space so Khatun could deliver safely.
As soon as the train reached Ahilyanagar station, a medical team took over. Both mom and baby are healthy and doing well.