Rukhsana Khatun gives birth on Pune-Supaul Express with RPF aid India May 12, 2026

A woman unexpectedly went into labor on the crowded Pune-Supaul Express, but thanks to quick-thinking Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and supportive passengers, she safely delivered her baby right there in the coach.

The new mom, Rukhsana Khatun from Uttar Pradesh, was traveling with her husband when things got intense, but help was never far away.