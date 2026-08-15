Rukminibai Hospital treats fractured leg with cardboard amid money demand

A video from KDMC's Rukminibai Hospital in Dombivli is making the rounds online, showing a patient with a fractured leg being treated using cardboard instead of proper medical supplies.

The patient's son, Abhay, said staff asked for ₹800 for plaster rolls, or ₹100 each if paid directly to them, claiming there was no plaster of Paris available.

The incident has left many people frustrated about the state of public healthcare.