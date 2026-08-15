Rukminibai Hospital treats fractured leg with cardboard amid money demand
A video from KDMC's Rukminibai Hospital in Dombivli is making the rounds online, showing a patient with a fractured leg being treated using cardboard instead of proper medical supplies.
The patient's son, Abhay, said staff asked for ₹800 for plaster rolls, or ₹100 each if paid directly to them, claiming there was no plaster of Paris available.
The incident has left many people frustrated about the state of public healthcare.
Officials confirm supplies, Mukesh Pandit suspended
KDMC officials later clarified that the hospital did have enough supplies and found that a sanitation worker, Mukesh Pandit, previously accused of misconduct, was behind the money demand. He has now been suspended.
Political leaders called out ongoing negligence at KDMC hospitals, with MNS chief Harshad Patil saying this is not an isolated case.
After the video went viral, Mayor Harshali Thavil visited the hospital herself and warned staff to shape up or face strict action.