Rupali Dixit posts viral train harassment video aboard Vivek Express
Travel influencer Rupali Dixit posted a video showing a man in a passing train making obscene gestures at her while she was aboard the Vivek Express, following an incident that occurred on June 29, 2026.
The clip, filmed just after leaving Bolpur Junction, quickly went viral with more than 254,000 views and sparked conversations about safety for women travelers.
Mixed online reactions, Railways seeks details
Reactions online were mixed: some praised Dixit for speaking up, while others commented on her smiling in response.
Indian Railways responded by asking for her travel details to take action and encouraged reporting such incidents through its RailMadad portal or helpline.
A user comment also highlighted that it can file FIRs and act quickly against harassment, reminding everyone how important it is to report this kind of behavior.