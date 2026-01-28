Rupee drop makes studying abroad a lot pricier for Indians

Studying overseas just got much more expensive for Indian students—costs have jumped over the past year, mainly because the rupee lost ground against the US dollar and British pound. Although some reports say tuition fees abroad have remained broadly stable in foreign currency and others show increases, the weaker rupee means you're paying a lot more in India.

Harvard now costs ₹5-6 lakh extra A year at Harvard will now set you back ₹68-75 lakh, up by ₹5-6 lakh from last year. That's not just tuition—it covers living expenses and travel too.

The hit reflects mainly currency changes, though fee increases may also have contributed.

Families feeling the pinch With the USD/INR exchange rate hitting a record high of 92, families are facing higher costs on top of everything else, and Ravi Lochan Singh of Global Reach has said rupee depreciation has resulted in an additional 10% increase in actual costs.

Many are starting to question if studying abroad is still worth it.