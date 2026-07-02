Rur ax attack injures Aarti, Govind Dubey dies by suicide
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Rur village under the Khadini police outpost of Saurikh, Uttar Pradesh, where Govind Dubey (50) attacked his wife Aarti (46) with an ax after a heated argument on Thursday morning.
Aarti survived and is now recovering in the hospital.
Shortly after, Dubey was found dead by suicide about 300 meters from their home.
Police cite alcoholism, forensic team probing
Police say Dubey struggled with alcoholism and frequent fights at home.
The couple's two children, aged 19 and nine, were left behind.
Officials have confirmed Aarti is out of danger, and a forensic team is investigating the case to understand what led to this heartbreaking event.