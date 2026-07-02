Rur ax attack injures Aarti, Govind Dubey dies by suicide India Jul 02, 2026

A tragic incident unfolded in Rur village under the Khadini police outpost of Saurikh, Uttar Pradesh, where Govind Dubey (50) attacked his wife Aarti (46) with an ax after a heated argument on Thursday morning.

Aarti survived and is now recovering in the hospital.

Shortly after, Dubey was found dead by suicide about 300 meters from their home.