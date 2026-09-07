Rural households gain 25-day LPG booking, says Minister Suresh Gopi
India
No more long waits for rural households. Now you can book your next LPG refill every 25 days instead of 45 days.
The government just rolled out this update, and Minister of State Suresh Gopi says it's based on the improving LPG supply situation and the significant reduction in refill backlog.
Equal 25-day bookings after supply disruptions
Recent supply issues left many rural users waiting way too long, especially after disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.
Before, urban people already had a shorter wait. With this new rule, everyone, rural and urban, gets the same 25-day booking window.