Rural Maharashtra men plan protest pressing government to find brides
Young men in rural Maharashtra are gearing up for a statewide protest, asking the government to step in and help them find brides.
Led by Kisan Nanaware, the group says an uneven gender ratio and tough economic conditions have left many men struggling to get married.
They're calling for a marriage registration bureau, financial support, more jobs, and better prices for farm produce.
Solapur protest highlights gender imbalance
Nanaware first brought attention to these issues with a protest at Solapur's district collector's office last month.
With only 899 girls for every 1,000 boys in the region (2022-24), plus low farm incomes and unstable jobs, many feel stuck.
Politicians admit there's growing frustration among rural youth and say solutions are needed soon.
This protest is their way of demanding real change.