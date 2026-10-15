Russia US UAE supplied nearly 67% of India's August oil
India
In August 2026, India got nearly 67% of its oil from just three countries: Russia, the US and the U.A.E.
Russia stayed on top as India's main supplier (44%), even though its share dipped a bit from July.
The US made a big jump in exports to India, sending about 970,000 metric tons, an 82% spike from July and more than double last year's numbers.
India relies on 3 oil suppliers
Together, these three countries covered 66.8% of India's total import volume and 67.8% of its oil import bill in August 2026.
With global markets shifting and prices rising (US oil cost way more than average), this shows how much India relies on these key partners to keep things running smoothly back home.