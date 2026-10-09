S Jaishankar arrives in Ethiopia to strengthen India Ethiopia partnership
India
India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, just touched down in Ethiopia as part of his ongoing African tour.
The main goal? Strengthening India's partnership with Ethiopia and deepening connections across Africa.
He was welcomed by Ethiopian State Minister Berhanu Tsegaye when he arrived in Addis Ababa.
Jaishankar to meet Ethiopian officials
Jaishankar will meet top Ethiopian officials and lead a conference with Indian diplomats from the region (think of it as a big strategy session for India's work in Africa).
Before this stop, he was in Cote d'Ivoire talking with their president and vice prime minister about teaming up on things like trade, defense, infrastructure, and healthcare.