S Jaishankar begins 6-country tour amid Gulf tensions, energy concerns
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is heading out on a whirlwind six-country trip from July 5-15, stopping in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, the US and Belgium.
The timing is key: his Gulf visits come as tensions simmer in West Asia and energy prices are shaky after disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz.
Gulf diplomacy, UNSC campaign, EU trade
Jaishankar will chat with leaders in Qatar and Oman about peace efforts and how recent conflicts have affected the region.
He'll also focus on India's energy ties with Gulf nations, something that matters to all of us given rising fuel prices.
In the US he'll kick off India's campaign for a seat at the U.N. Security Council for 2028-29.
The final stop is Brussels for an India-E.U. meeting on trade and tech: big moves that could shape future jobs and opportunities back home.