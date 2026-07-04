S Jaishankar begins 6-country tour amid Gulf tensions, energy concerns

Gulf diplomacy, UNSC campaign, EU trade

Jaishankar will chat with leaders in Qatar and Oman about peace efforts and how recent conflicts have affected the region.

He'll also focus on India's energy ties with Gulf nations, something that matters to all of us given rising fuel prices.

In the US he'll kick off India's campaign for a seat at the U.N. Security Council for 2028-29.

The final stop is Brussels for an India-E.U. meeting on trade and tech: big moves that could shape future jobs and opportunities back home.