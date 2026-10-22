S Jaishankar criticizes UN for treating protests differently across countries
India
At the NDTV World Summit 2026, India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar openly criticized the United Nations for treating protests in different countries differently.
He pointed out that while the U.N. strongly condemned violence in France and spoke up for human rights, it took a more critical stance when youth-led protests happened in India.
Jaishankar says protests exploited by outsiders
Jaishankar said these "pretty obvious" double standards highlight how global attitudes are shifting.
He also mentioned that rapid tech changes and economic ties are making protests more disruptive, with outside groups sometimes using them to push their own agendas, making things trickier for countries everywhere.