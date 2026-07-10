S Jaishankar ends Gulf tour in Oman advancing regional ties
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar just finished a four-nation Gulf tour, ending with a visit to Oman on July 10, 2026.
He was welcomed by Omani officials as part of India's push to build stronger ties and boost regional teamwork in the Gulf.
Jaishankar in Kuwait discusses sector cooperation
While in Kuwait, Jaishankar met top leaders to talk about working together on energy, trade, defense, technology, food security, and health.
He thanked Kuwait for looking out for Indians during recent tensions and passed along Prime Minister Modi's greetings to the Kuwaiti Crown Prince, showing India wants to keep its friendships strong across the region.