S Jaishankar honors 329 victims on 41st Flight 182 anniversary
India
On the 41st anniversary of the Air India Flight 182 tragedy, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar paid tribute to the 329 people who lost their lives.
He shared a heartfelt post, reaffirming India's commitment to fighting terrorism and remembering those affected by the attack.
The flight was headed from Montreal to Delhi when it was bombed.
'Kanishka' bombing among deadliest aviation attacks
The "Kanishka" bombing remains one of the deadliest aviation terror attacks ever, with the plane crashing into the Atlantic in Irish airspace.
Its impact is felt across India, Canada, and Ireland even today, serving as a somber reminder of terrorism's real cost and why global cooperation against such threats is so important.