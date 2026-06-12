S. Jaishankar in Finland accuses West of shifting Russia sanctions India Jun 12, 2026

India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar has called out the US and Western countries for what he sees as a "Let's not pretend that there is some great principle involved here. They do it when it suits them and don't do it when it doesn't." approach to sanctions on Russia.

Speaking in Finland, he said these nations change their stance when it suits them.

Jaishankar stood by India's decision to buy Russian oil, saying it was necessary after the war in Ukraine shook up global energy supplies.