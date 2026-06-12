S. Jaishankar in Finland accuses West of shifting Russia sanctions
India's foreign minister S. Jaishankar has called out the US and Western countries for what he sees as a "Let's not pretend that there is some great principle involved here. They do it when it suits them and don't do it when it doesn't." approach to sanctions on Russia.
Speaking in Finland, he said these nations change their stance when it suits them.
Jaishankar stood by India's decision to buy Russian oil, saying it was necessary after the war in Ukraine shook up global energy supplies.
US asked India buy Russian oil
Jaishankar shared that back in 2022, the US actually asked India to buy Russian oil to help stabilize prices, then later put tariffs on those imports and later lifted sanctions.
Now, Russia is India's top oil supplier, making up almost 40% of its imports.
He also made it clear that for India, affordable and reliable energy comes first, no matter what others say.