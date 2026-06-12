S Jaishankar in Finland defends Russian oil as affordable energy
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar, speaking in Finland, pushed back against criticism over India buying oil from Russia.
He explained that these purchases are simply about getting affordable energy and pointed out that even the US supported India's decision in 2022 to help keep global prices stable after Europe sanctioned Russia.
S Jaishankar highlights Europe's arms sales
Jaishankar didn't hold back on Western countries' mixed messages.
He noted, "No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons," highlighting how Europe sells arms while questioning India's choices.