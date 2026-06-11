S Jaishankar in Sofia urges dialogue amid wars and terrorism
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, visiting Sofia, Bulgaria, called for more conversation and less conflict in today's uncertain world.
He pointed out ongoing wars, economic worries, and terrorism as big challenges, saying firmly, "This is not an era of war."
Jaishankar pushes India-Bulgaria and EU cooperation
Jaishankar met Bulgarian leaders to boost India-Bulgaria relations and push for stronger India-EU cooperation.
They talked about trade, AI, defense, pharma, and space, and stressed the need for united action against terrorism.
His trip is part of a larger tour focused on finding solutions together during these unpredictable times.