S Jaishankar joins International Yoga Day 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing'
India
International Yoga Day just wrapped up its 12th year on June 21 with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing."
Leaders and diplomats gathered in New Delhi, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar joined a yoga session and encouraged everyone to make yoga part of daily family life, echoing Prime Minister Modi's message.
Prime Minister Modi leads Kolkata yoga
Prime Minister Modi led a huge yoga event in Kolkata, spotlighting how yoga boosts health and mindfulness.
The Australian High Commission shared a video of their teams practicing across Indian cities, while the French Embassy hosted a creative session with mats forming the French flag and an Eiffel Tower model in the background.
All these moments showed how yoga connects people worldwide.