S Jaishankar makes maritime security central at UN Security Council
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just launched India's push at the U.N. Security Council.
He's putting maritime security and keeping sea routes safe front and center, calling for a free and rule-based maritime order.
Seafarer safety and fighting terror financing are also top priorities: Jaishankar promised these issues "get the attention they deserve" during his speech in New York.
Jaishankar meets Guterres on conflicts, trade
Jaishankar met U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to talk about conflicts in West Asia, Ukraine, and Sudan, plus India's growing trade deficit with China (now at $67.1 billion).
The day saw some tough moments: Iranian strikes on UAE shipping tankers killed one Indian crew member; NASA astronaut Anil Menon started an eight-month mission on the International Space Station; and Vietnam repatriated the bodies of 15 Indian tourists after a tragic speedboat accident.