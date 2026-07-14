S Jaishankar makes maritime security central at UN Security Council

Jaishankar met U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to talk about conflicts in West Asia, Ukraine, and Sudan, plus India's growing trade deficit with China (now at $67.1 billion).

The day saw some tough moments: Iranian strikes on UAE shipping tankers killed one Indian crew member; NASA astronaut Anil Menon started an eight-month mission on the International Space Station; and Vietnam repatriated the bodies of 15 Indian tourists after a tragic speedboat accident.