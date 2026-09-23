S Jaishankar meets Andrii Sybiha at UN to urge diplomacy
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with Ukraine's Andrii Sybiha at the U.N. in New York, where they discussed the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Jaishankar emphasized India's belief that "dialogue and diplomacy" are the way forward, reflecting India's ongoing efforts to encourage a peaceful solution.
War affects global food supplies
The two also talked about how the war is affecting food supplies worldwide, especially in the Black Sea and its market implications.
Ukraine said it is ready to play a constructive role and values India's engagement, and that it was pleased to discuss peace efforts, bilateral cooperation, and international developments, highlighting its market implications.