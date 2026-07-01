S. Jaishankar meets Bahrain leaders, thanks King for Indians's welfare
India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar just wrapped up important meetings in Bahrain, catching up with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
He brought greetings from President Murmu and PM Modi, thanked the King for looking out for Indians living in Bahrain, and stressed how valuable the King's support is for growing India-Bahrain relations.
Jaishankar visits Qatar Kuwait Oman
Jaishankar also met Bahrain's foreign minister to talk about regional changes and ways to boost cooperation, especially as India's visit occurs amid ongoing regional developments following the US-Iran agreement.
His Gulf tour included stops in Qatar (where energy, trade, and security were on the agenda), Kuwait, and Oman.
Next up: New York for India's U.N. Security Council campaign and a key EU meeting in Brussels.