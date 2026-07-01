S. Jaishankar meets Bahrain leaders, thanks King for Indians's welfare

Jaishankar visits Qatar Kuwait Oman

Jaishankar also met Bahrain's foreign minister to talk about regional changes and ways to boost cooperation, especially as India's visit occurs amid ongoing regional developments following the US-Iran agreement.

His Gulf tour included stops in Qatar (where energy, trade, and security were on the agenda), Kuwait, and Oman.

Next up: New York for India's U.N. Security Council campaign and a key EU meeting in Brussels.