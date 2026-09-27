S Jaishankar meets Canada Mexico Venezuela ministers in New York
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a packed schedule at the U.N. General Assembly in New York, meeting with leaders from Canada, Mexico, and Venezuela.
He chatted with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand about boosting ties and met Mexico's Foreign Minister Roberto Velasco Alvarez.
With Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia Gonzalez, energy partnership was a big topic.
Jaishankar calls AI transformational at UNGA
Jaishankar also addressed the U.N. General Assembly, calling artificial intelligence a "transformational driver" for progress.
He emphasized India's push for tech partnerships, especially among Global South countries, to drive sustainable growth and empower more people.