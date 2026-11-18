S Jaishankar meets Fumio Kishida in Tokyo on economic security
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met with former Japanese Prime Minister and Japan-India Association Chairman Fumio Kishida in Tokyo this Wednesday.
Their chat was all about boosting economic security and taking the India-Japan partnership to the next level.
Jaishankar made sure to thank Kishida for always backing this special bond between the two countries.
S Jaishankar addresses Indo-Pacific forum
This meeting comes as the important India-Japan 2+2 Dialogue happening November 18-19.
Earlier this week, Jaishankar delivered a video message to the 9th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum in New Delhi on November 16-17 about why both countries need stronger supply chains and better teamwork on Indo-Pacific security.
All these efforts are laying the groundwork for a big milestone, the 75th anniversary of India-Japan relations in 2027, which will keep our youth at the heart of various commemorative activities.