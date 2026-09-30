S Jaishankar meets Guterres in New York on global challenges

Jaishankar highlighted India's belief in solving problems together, especially in the context of ongoing conflicts and the need to mitigate their impact, especially on the Global South.

He also praised Guterres for championing global cooperation and said, "India deeply values his many contributions, in particular, his personal support for Mission LiFE."

With Guterres set to finish his term later this year, Jaishankar recalled his visit to India for the BRICS Summit and noted he had met nearly 90 international counterparts during this packed U.N. week.