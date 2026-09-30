S Jaishankar meets Guterres in New York on global challenges
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar caught up with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York during the big annual U.N. General Assembly week.
Their chat focused on global challenges (like the Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia) and how India and the U.N. can work together through multilateral efforts.
Jaishankar lauds Guterres's Mission LiFE support
Jaishankar highlighted India's belief in solving problems together, especially in the context of ongoing conflicts and the need to mitigate their impact, especially on the Global South.
He also praised Guterres for championing global cooperation and said, "India deeply values his many contributions, in particular, his personal support for Mission LiFE."
With Guterres set to finish his term later this year, Jaishankar recalled his visit to India for the BRICS Summit and noted he had met nearly 90 international counterparts during this packed U.N. week.