S Jaishankar meets Kuwait, Singapore ministers after US Iran blockade India Apr 14, 2026

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar caught up with his counterparts from Kuwait and Singapore to discuss the escalating West Asia crisis.

This comes right after the US kicked off a blockade on Iranian ports, following failed talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad.

The move could seriously shake up global energy supplies, since the Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20% of global oil and LNG.