S Jaishankar meets Kuwait, Singapore ministers after US Iran blockade
India
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar caught up with his counterparts from Kuwait and Singapore to discuss the escalating West Asia crisis.
This comes right after the US kicked off a blockade on Iranian ports, following failed talks between Iran and the US in Islamabad.
The move could seriously shake up global energy supplies, since the Strait of Hormuz handles roughly 20% of global oil and LNG.
Jaishankar stresses stability, Indians in Kuwait
Jaishankar's conversations focused on keeping the region stable and looking out for Indians living in Kuwait.
With Singapore's foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan, he also talked through how these tensions might play out for everyone involved.