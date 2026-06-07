S Jaishankar meets Nepal's Shishir Khanal, criminal assistance pact effective

India and Nepal launch UPI-NPI payments

Big moves came out of the meeting: now you can send money easily between India and Nepal with UPI-NPI digital payments.

There's also a fresh partnership for building language translation tools between Digital India Bhashini and Kathmandu University.

Plus, Jaishankar handed over dozens of rebuilt health centers and heritage sites that India helped restore after Nepal's 2015 earthquake, showing both countries are serious about supporting each other long term.