S Jaishankar meets Nepal's Shishir Khanal, criminal assistance pact effective
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Nepal's Shishir Khanal met Saturday, covering everything from trade and energy to development projects and easier travel between the two countries.
They also agreed to work more closely on cross-border crime investigations, thanks to the India-Nepal Mutual Legal Assistance Agreement in Criminal Matters entering into force after completion of internal processes.
India and Nepal launch UPI-NPI payments
Big moves came out of the meeting: now you can send money easily between India and Nepal with UPI-NPI digital payments.
There's also a fresh partnership for building language translation tools between Digital India Bhashini and Kathmandu University.
Plus, Jaishankar handed over dozens of rebuilt health centers and heritage sites that India helped restore after Nepal's 2015 earthquake, showing both countries are serious about supporting each other long term.