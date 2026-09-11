S Jaishankar meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan V on AKDN
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sat down with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V during his visit to India.
Their conversation focused on how the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is working on social progress and preserving heritage, plus ideas for teaming up in the future.
Prince Rahim, the 50th Imam of the Ismaili Muslims, is visiting India from September 9-15 at Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's invitation.
Prince Rahim meets Murmu, Shah, Modi
While in India, Prince Rahim also met President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He and PM Modi discussed ways to boost India's collaboration with AKDN in agriculture and rural development.
AKDN is a global nonprofit that works on education, culture, food security, and economic growth.
This marks Prince Rahim's first trip to India since becoming the 50th Imam of the Ismaili community.