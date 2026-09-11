S Jaishankar meets Prince Rahim Aga Khan V on AKDN

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sat down with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V during his visit to India.

Their conversation focused on how the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) is working on social progress and preserving heritage, plus ideas for teaming up in the future.

Prince Rahim, the 50th Imam of the Ismaili Muslims, is visiting India from September 9-15 at Vice President C P Radhakrishnan's invitation.