S Jaishankar meets Sugiono in New Delhi to boost cooperation
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono just wrapped up a major meeting in New Delhi, aiming to boost their partnership in defense, maritime security, digital tech, and infrastructure.
With PM Modi likely to visit Jakarta next month, both countries are looking forward to taking their cooperation to the next level.
Talks include critical minerals and semiconductors
The ministers dug into topics like trade, fintech, health care, pharmaceuticals, cultural exchanges, and education.
They also agreed to deepen India-ASEAN ties and closer coordination in regional and multilateral fora.
The meeting highlighted recent momentum thanks to President Prabowo Subianto's talks with PM Modi, and both sides are excited about teaming up on emerging sectors like critical minerals and semiconductors.