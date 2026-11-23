S Jaishankar phoned Sergey Lavrov on recent Ukraine conflict developments
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a phone call with Russia's Sergey Lavrov to talk about "recent developments" in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
The details are under wraps, but the chat highlights India's ongoing efforts to stay connected with both Moscow and Kyiv during these tense times.
India urges dialogue and humanitarian measures
India keeps pushing for peace talks and wants the war resolved through dialogue, not more fighting.
New Delhi is also focused on easing humanitarian issues and keeping global supply chains moving, which have been hit by the conflict.
This isn't their first conversation either; Jaishankar and Lavrov have remained in contact as part of India's commitment to open communication on this crisis.