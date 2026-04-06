S Jaishankar, Qatar PM agree diplomacy needed for West Asia
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar had a phone call with Qatar's prime minister on Monday to discuss the tense situation in West Asia.
Both leaders agreed that resolving conflicts through open talks and diplomacy are the way forward, especially as regional tensions are starting to impact global security.
Qatar PM: Iranian attacks threaten supplies
A big part of their conversation was about keeping shipping routes safe, with both sides stressing how important freedom of navigation is right now.
The Qatari prime minister raised serious concerns about recent Iranian attacks, warning these could threaten essential things like water, food, and energy supplies.
He called for an end to these attacks and more diplomatic action to calm things down.
S Jaishankar engages Iran and UAE
Jaishankar has also been reaching out to leaders from Iran and the UAE lately, showing India wants to help keep the region stable, especially since energy routes are at stake.
With so much happening in West Asia, it's clear that teamwork between countries is needed to keep things under control.